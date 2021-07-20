El Paso VA Medical Center ‘cleared’ after bomb threat led to evacuations

Military

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Veterans Administration Medical Center main facility was evacuated late Tuesday afternoon due to a bomb threat, officials confirmed to ABC-7.

A "Code Black" was declared at the VA location at 5001 N. Piedras Street about 3:30 p.m., meaning there was an immediate threat that required the building to be evacuated.

People at the facility were told to "gather your belongings and evacuate immediately - do not return."

A VA spokesperson said at 4:45 p.m. that the building was "cleared," indicating the threat was over. She offered no further details about what had transpired.