Fort Bliss mandates masks due to El Paso’s ‘substantial’ virus risk

Military

FORT BLISS, Texas -- Military personnel and all others visiting Fort Bliss must return to wearing face masks indoors on the U.S. Army post due to “substantial community transmission” of Covid-19 in the El Paso area, the commanding general said in a new order that takes effect immediately.

In a memo drafted late Friday and posted on Saturday outlining the order, Maj. Gen. Sean Bernabe wrote: "All service members, federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors – regardless of vaccination status – must wear appropriate face coverings inside all public and work facilities as well as government vehicles on Fort Bliss."

Bernabe indicated that the new masking rules were being issued to follow new U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidance released earlier this week and also due to the CDC's assessment that "El Paso County is considered an area of substantial community transmission for Covid-19."

A full copy of the current health order for Fort Bliss can be seen and read below.