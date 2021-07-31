Native El Paso soldier makes his return home to be Garrison Commander at Fort Bliss

Military

EL PASO, Texas -- Sergeant Major Gerardo Gonzalez is returning home to El Paso to be the Fort Bliss Garrison Commander after being away for 26 years.

Sgt. Maj. Gonzalez grew up in Anthony, Texas on a farm. Him and his two brothers would work the fields on the weekends and during the summer time to earn extra income for the home.

In 1992, Sgt. Maj. Gonzalez joined the army and traveled around the world. Stationed in Germany, New York and Hawaii, Gonzalez was always trying to get stationed back in his hometown.

He was sent a special email just days before Christmas that became an early present.

"I looked at that email like five times," Sgt. Maj. Gonzalez recalled.

He was selected to be the commander of Fort Bliss's garrison. News he had been waiting to hear for years.

"It's just glad, like I said, to be part of the community that saw me grow up and be able to give so much but still be able to do the job that I love and that's taking care of soldiers," Sgt. Maj. Gonzalez said.

Now he can spend time with his extended family and enjoy El Paso's great food.

He will serve in this position for 30 months and then retire.

"I get to retire at home and we get to stay home," Sgt. Maj. Gonzalez said with a smile.