Last Afghan nationals depart Holloman AFB

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, New Mexico -- The last group of Afghan nationals left Holloman Air Force Base Wednesday, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The Afghan nationals were housed there as part of Operation Allies Welcome.

Since the end of August, following the fall of Kabul to Taliban forces, thousands of refugees had sought shelter at Aman Omid Village.

ABC-7 toured the refugee camp back in November.

Holloman AFB, New Mexico, is the fourth of eight Department of Defense (DOD) installations supporting the resettlement of Afghan nationals, also known as “safe havens,” to complete operations.

“With the completion of operations at Holloman AFB, we have now helped more than 66,000 Afghan evacuees begin their new lives in the United States,” said Robert J. Fenton, Jr., Senior Response Official for Operation Allies Welcome. “I am grateful for all the federal staff, servicemembers, volunteers, and local partners who have participated in this historic effort and for the countless Americans who are welcoming our Afghan allies into their communities,” said Fenton