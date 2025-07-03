TSA now offering military families expedited access to PreCheck at El Paso airport

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- TSA is introducing expedited access to PreCheck for military families at the El Paso International Airport.

The airport will offer military members and their families front-of-the-line privileges, and on days with larger crowds, a dedicated screening lane just for them.

Also Gold Star families can enroll in TSA PreCheck free of charge and spouses of active-duty personnel receive a $25 discount on the PreCheck enrollment fee.

"The TSA Cares program remains available for veterans and wounded warriors, providing personalized assistance through the screening process and ensuring a smooth and seamless screening experience," a TSA spokesperson explained.