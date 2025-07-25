13-year-old boy gets his wish granted to be a U.S. Army Armorer for a day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- A 13-year-old child diagnosed with lymphoma traveled from Arizona to Fort Bliss to fulfill his wish of being a U.S. Army Armorer for a day.

The wish was made possible by the U.S. Army through the 1st Armored Division in collaboration with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, together they aim fulfill the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses.

Organizers say the collaboration offers a unique and meaningful experience. The Make-A-Wish recipient and family will experience a tank live fire, exercise demonstrations, and opportunities to interact with Soldiers.

