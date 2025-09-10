Fort Bliss soldier accused of spying for Russia to be arraigned Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Spc. Taylor Adam Lee, 22, the Fort Bliss soldier accused of attempting to spy for the Russian Federation, will be arraigned on Friday, September 12, 2025.

ABC-7 reported last month that Lee tried to pass information on the M1A2 Abrams Tank to a person he thought represented the Russian government. He was charged with attempted transmission of national defense information.

Court documents show that Lee was indicted earlier this month. Earlier this week, Lee's defense attorney entered a Waiver of Personal Appearance at Arraignment and Entry of Plea of Not Guilty on Lee's behalf.