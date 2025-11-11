Celebrate veterans across the borderland with ceremony, parade

This Veterans Day, El Pasoans are invited to a ceremony that honors the brave service and sacrifice of veterans across the borderland.

ABC-7 spoke with Donna Juarez, veteran and the president of Flags Across America who wants the community to come out and thank our veterans.

There will be over 40 Rio Grand Honor Flight yellow jackets, World War II, Korean and Vietnam Veterans at the event.

There with also be a color guard flag team segment, guest speakers, youth organizations, police veteran singers, and a POW table.

City and county leaders will also be attending.

The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Old Glory Memorial.