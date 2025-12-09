Headlining military demonstration teams announced for MountainStar Sports Group Amigo Aisho in 2026 and 2027

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The MountainStar Sports Group Amigo Airsho just announced its headlining military demonstration teams for 2026 and 2027.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, featuring the Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team and Army Golden Knights, will perform October 24 to 25, 2026. The Air Force Thunderbirds will headline October 9 to 10, 2027.

"The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are making a spectacular return to El Paso for the first time since 2009, bringing their legendary F/A-18 Super Hornet precision flying and adrenaline-pumping aerobatics back to the skies," a spokesperson for the airsho said. "Fans can expect jaw-dropping maneuvers, lightning-fast formation changes, and heart-stopping passes that showcase the extraordinary skill, teamwork, and discipline of the Navy’s elite pilots."

In 2027, the Air Force Thunderbirds are expected to deliver a "stunning" display of precision, speed, and aerial power, according to the spokesperson.

"Their iconic formations impress with flawless teamwork and razor-sharp synchronization roaring across the sky, executing heart-stopping loops, high-G turns, and lightning-fast climbs," the spokesperson explained.

After a yearslong hiatus, the Amigo Airsho made its return in 2024. The next year, organizers were forced to cancel the 2025 airsho due to the federal government shutdown.