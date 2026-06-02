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White House correspondents’ dinner rescheduled for July 24

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Published 11:16 AM

Cole Allen is accused of trying to assassinate Trump at the April dinner in D.C.

By Emily Shapiro

June 2, 2026, 10:31 AM

The White House correspondents' dinner has been rescheduled for July 24, after a shooting interrupted the annual event in April, White House Correspondents' Association president Weijia Jiang said.

"Rescheduling was not automatic. It was a choice that the WHCA board made after thoughtful consideration and input from our members," she said in a statement.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Melania Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Weijia Jiang attend as Mentalist Oz Pearlman hosts The White House Correspondents Dinner at Washington Hilton, April 25, 2026.Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

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