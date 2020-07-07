New Mexico sees 221 new virus cases, Dona Ana County 24, amid infection rise among the young

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico health officials reported an additional 221 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total of confirmed infections to 13,727.

State officials also announced another four virus-related deaths were reported, occurring in Bernalillo, McKinley and San Juan counties. The state now has a total of 519 deaths.

The state’s most populous county, Bernalillo (Albuquerque metro area), led all others with 88 of the additional cases reported for the day.

In southern New Mexico, Doña Ana County reported an additional 24 cases for a total of 1,233 to date. Neighboring Otero County reported one new case among residents and one new case among Otero County Prison inmates, for cumulative counts of 63 and 726 respectively.

Health officials said there are 133 individuals currently hospitalized in New Mexico for Covid-19. That number may include individuals who tested positive for the virus out of state, but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico.

State officials said more people under 30 are getting coronavirus, but it's the spike in the youngest age group - people under 19 - that is especially disturbing.

“Are we seeing a change in the age distribution? Indeed we are,” state Human Health Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase said. “There's been a significant drop in the over 30, which of course adds up to the significant increase in people under 30."

New Mexico has recently seen a 27% increase in virus cases in people under 19, according to ABC affiliate KOAT. But so far, there have been no deaths resulting from the new cases involving those under age 19.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.