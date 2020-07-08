Governor signs law requiring all New Mexico officers to wear body cams

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday signed state Senate Bill 8 into law which requires all New Mexico police officers to wear body cameras, according to ABC affiliate KOAT.

The new requirement applies to city police departments, county sheriff’s agencies as well as New Mexico State Police and the state's Department of Public Safety.

The footage from the body cameras must be kept by law enforcement agencies for at least 120 days. Any officers who interfere with the devices or otherwise flout the camera requirement could face penalties for withholding evidence, according to the statement from the governor’s office.

In addition, the bill establishes that the state's Law Enforcement Academy Board will now permanently revoke the certification of any police officer who is found guilty, pleads guilty or pleads no contest to a crime involving unlawful use or threatened use of force in the line of duty, or if he or she failed to intervene in a police action involving unlawful use of force.