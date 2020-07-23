Watch LIVE: New Mexico’s governor says no in-class schooling until after Labor Day; Dona Ana County sees 15th death

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state health officials were holding a briefing Thursday afternoon to provide an update to the state’s coronavirus efforts.

On Thursday, the state reported 343 new cases for a total of 18,163; there were five more deaths to take that tally to 596. There were 167 hospitalizations across the state with 34 patients needing ventilators.

One of the deaths was a man in his 60s from Doña Ana County, which is the county's 15th virus fatality. The county also posted 31 new cases on Thursday for a cumulative count of 1,864.

There have been 496,985 tests given to date and health leaders said the state had an 83% rate of contract tracing for those infected; that's more than double the national average, which sits around 40%.

Officials at the briefing said infections among restaurant employees had increased 15-fold over a two month period - significantly higher than the infection rate at grocery stores.

"We can't be at our highest number of cases" to fully go back to work and school, said Dr. David Scrase, one of the governor's cabinet members.

The governor discussed students returning to school this fall. Lujan Grisham said in-person schooling of kids cannot happen until after Labor Day. School districts may start online learning in August, she said.

After Sept. 7, the governor said there will be a hybrid model for return to school campuses - starting with the youngest students, followed by middle school and then high school.

"We are prioritizing the health and safety of our students, (school) staff and communities," Lujan Grisham said of her decision.