Watch LIVE: New Mexico governor holds virus briefing as data shows infections rising at churches

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other state officials were holding a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide an update on Covid-19 efforts in New Mexico.

She announced an extension of the existing state public health orders through August; existing business restrictions remain in place - as does the face mask requirement.

The state reported 255 new cases Thursday for a cumulative count of 20,388 and three additional deaths for 635 total fatalities.

Thursday's briefing came as new data from the New Mexico Department of Health shows that Covid-19 cases are decreasing in a number of industries like restaurants, gyms and travel, but they're increasing at places of worship.

Lujan Grisham's on-going public health order allows churches to have services at 25% capacity. The state data from the Infectious Disease Epidemiology Bureau, Epidemiology and Response Division shows that from July 8-14, virus cases jumped from 3.7 percent to 5.2 percent from July 15-21.

David Morgan, a spokesperson for the New Mexico Department of Health said the best thing people can do right now is stay home - and wear those masks if they need to go out.

"We do have to be able to work within the parameters for what the capacities are for these facilities, also while doing so, we can't let our guard down," Morgan said.

