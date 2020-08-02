New Mexico tops 21,000 virus cases, with Dona Ana County at 2,214

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New Mexico has increased by 226 with three additional deaths also reported Sunday.

That raises the state’s total number of virus cases to 21,016 with 654 known deaths. All three of Sunday’s deaths happened in the northern part of the state.

Health officials reported 61 of the new cases were residents of Bernalillo County, the state’s largest county that includes Albuquerque.

In the state’s second largest county of Dona Ana, which includes Las Cruces, there were 35 new cases for a total to date of 2,214. That’s ten percent of the state’s cumulative infections.

Lea, McKinley and Luna counties had the highest numbers of coronavirus cases per capita in New Mexico over the past two weeks, according to an Associated Press analysis of data collected by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

De Baca county is the only one of the state’s 33 counties without a confirmed case, according to the AP analysis.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.