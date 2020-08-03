Las Cruces pays respect to victims of El Paso mass shooting

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The City of Las Cruces observed a moment of silence at the beginning of Monday afternoon's City Council meeting to honor and remember those who lost their lives in the El Paso Walmart shooting one year ago.

At the meeting's start, Mayor Ken Miyagishima announced that trees around City Hall would be dressed with orange ribbons, and that luminarias at City Hall would be lit to honor each of the victims who were shot on Aug. 3, 2019, and subsequently died from their wounds.

Police say the victims were killed by a 23-year-old man from north central Texas who admitted to carrying out an attack aimed at persons of Mexican descent.

"El Pasoans are our family, our friends, our neighbors. We hurt when they hurt," said Miyagishima. "Racism has no place here in Las Cruces and we stand together with those in El Paso against this hatred and against gun violence."