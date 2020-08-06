Watch LIVE: New Mexico governor holds virus briefing amid tweaks to traveler quarantine rules

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and New Mexico health officials were holding a news conference on Thursday at 3 p.m. provide an update on the state’s coronavirus response.

It comes as the state overhauls pandemic isolation rules for travelers

New Mexico is now allowing two new exceptions to self-quarantine requirements for travelers entering or returning to the state as health officials try to keep outside virus outbreaks at bay, the governor's office announced just prior to the briefing.

People seeking medical care or taking day trips to attend to essential parenting duties will no longer be subject to 14-day self-quarantine requirements.

The new executive order from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham extends the requirement that travelers self-isolate at a residence or lodging facility upon arrival or return to New Mexico — with broad exceptions for workers in essential businesses, the federal government and the airline industry.

State health officials are wrestling with how to insulate New Mexico from neighboring states with lighter public health restrictions and uncontained virus outbreaks that can no longer be traced and isolated. The order allows the state to impose quarantines on people who don't comply, though it was unclear if or when authorities might begin involuntary enforcement.

“Individuals who are quarantined upon arrival into the state may leave the residence or place of lodging in which they are self-quarantining only for the purposes of medical care,” the governor said. “Family or household members may visit a quarantined person, but those visitors must then self-quarantine themselves.”

The new order responds to “the absence of a coherent federal strategy to slowing the spread of Covid-19," the governor said.

The self-quarantine restrictions apply for the duration of New Mexico's public health emergency. The state has delayed any further reopening of the economy until at least September.

The rate of positive tests is far lower in New Mexico than neighboring states of Arizona, Texas, Colorado and Oklahoma. And a local surge of virus infections and related deaths appears to be tapering off.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Mexico decreased over the past two weeks, going from 286 new cases per day on July 22 to 221 new cases per day on Aug. 5, according to an analysis by The Associated Press of data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Comparing seven-day averages of new cases smooths out anomalies in the data, including delays in test results. The full number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Average statewide daily deaths have declined from 5.3 to 4.6 over the same period.