Doña Ana County has 50 of New Mexico’s 202 new virus cases

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico health officials on Tuesday reported another 202 Covid-19 cases, with Doña Ana County accounting for a quarter of all those infections, bringing the state's total to more than 22,640 since the pandemic began.

In Doña Ana County, there were 50 new cases on Tuesday, which led the state, for a cumulative count of 2,517 to date.

Another three deaths across the state were also reported, bringing that tally to 693. The additional deaths include men in their 40s from San Juan and McKinley counties as well as a woman in her 50s from Luna County who had underlying conditions.

The state Health Department’s latest modeling report indicates the statewide increase in daily case counts is continuing to decline and that the highest percentage of cases — about 19% — are among people between 25 and 34 years old.

The data also shows that people 45 and older make up the highest percentages of new hospital admissions each week, even though officials say hospitalizations have been steadily declining since mid-July. There are now 134 people hospitalized due to Covid-19, with one-fifth of them requiring ventilators.

State officials also reported that new hospital admissions of patients who are Latino or white are continuing to increase, while admissions of American Indian and Alaska Native patients have been decreasing.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.