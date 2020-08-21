Las Cruces woman arrested after runaway children tell police of abuse in home

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – A Las Cruces mother suspected of striking her two young children with a wire cord was arrested Thursday and charged with child abuse.

Leonor E. Vasquez, 38, was arrested after her two children ran away and were quickly found by Las Cruces police.

The children told police that they were afraid to return home because of abuse they reportedly suffered at the hands of their mother.

Investigators said Vasquez used a wire cord from an electronic device to discipline her children, ages 9 and 10. Police observed that both children had visible marks consistent with the allegations.

Police also say that Vasquez’s home is in disarray with dog feces and urine on the floors, no working shower and exposed electrical wires.

She has been charged with two felony counts of child abuse.

Vasquez was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where she is being held without bail.

The two children are now in the care of the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department.