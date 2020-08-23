Dona Ana County has only 4 new virus cases, no deaths

New Mexico

SANTE FE, New Mexico — Health officials in New Mexico reported 98 new confirmed Coronavirus cases and two additional deaths as of Sunday.

The two new deaths occurred in Bernalillo and McKinley counties.

The latest numbers from the New Mexico Department of Health increased the state’s totals to 24,396 cases and 745 deaths.

Doña Ana County had just four of those new cases for a total of 2,716.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.