Watch LIVE: New Mexico’s governor easing pandemic restrictions as virus relents

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico will ease restrictions on some mass gatherings and business activities in response to a gradual decline in average daily Covid-19 cases and deaths statewide, according to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

She was holding a news conference Thursday afternoon to review amendments to a public health order that currently requires face masks in public, limits public gatherings to four people and requires long-distance travelers to self-quarantine.

Changes that take effect Saturday will allow people to dine indoors at restaurants in limited numbers for the first time since mid-July. And slightly more people will be able to congregate at houses of worship for religious services.

The governor and state health officials were also scheduled to discuss preparations for fall semester public schooling.

Currently, public school classrooms are closed across the state as students follow lessons from home using remote technology that runs the gamut from live video-conference meetings to telephone calls.

As of Thursday, state health officials had identified 24,920 positive cases (190 additional) and 755 deaths (9 additional) linked to the pandemic.

New Mexico's seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate for Covid-19 has decreased over the past two weeks, going from 2.6% to 2.1%, according to an analysis by The Associated Press of data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.