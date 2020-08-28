Inn of Mountain Gods casino to reopen Monday, but hotel staying closed

New Mexico

MESCALERO, New Mexico – The Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino is reopening at 8 a.m. on Monday, the Mescalero Apache Tribe announced on its web site.

The casino floor will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. with nightly closures for deep cleaning.

Starting Tuesday, table games, excluding poker, will be will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

“Enhanced safety measures are in place, including physical distancing, rigorous cleaning and sanitization guidelines, as well as mandatory face-covering protocols, no smoking throughout the building and temperature checks upon entry to protect the health and safety of all patrons and team members,” a statement from the resort stated.

The sports book will be open noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Monday with kiosk sports betting available.

The Little Arbor snack bar will be open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday for carryout only.

The hotel, the spa, Topgolf Swing Suite, Wendell’s Steak and Seafood restaurant, the Broken Arrow Tap House, Apache Tee and Gathering of Nations Buffet will remain closed until further notice.

Outdoor recreational activities including boating, fishing, golf and zips lines will be by reservation only and limited to parties of the same group or family.

The championship golf course will be open Wednesday through Sunday and zip lining and boating will be available Friday through Sunday.

For more information: innofthemountaingods.com.