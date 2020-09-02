Doña Ana County tops state again in daily virus cases, has 1 new death

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — New Mexico health officials on Wednesday reported 154 newly confirmed cases of Covid-19 and three related deaths, including a Doña Ana County man.

The man was in his 60s, suffered underlying conditions and had been hospitalized, officials said. His death raised the county's death toll to 44, while state virus fatalities totaled 790.

Doña Ana County also led all counties in terms of new infections for a second-straight day with 33 cases on Wednesday. Cumulative cases in the county now number 2,892.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Mexico has decreased over the past two weeks, going from 156 to 127. That’s according to an analysis by The Associated Press of data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

The rolling average of statewide daily deaths fell during the same period from 4.1 to 3.6.

Comparing seven-day averages of new cases smooths out anomalies in the data, including delays in test results.

New Mexico confirmed 88 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, far fewer than neighboring Texas with 250 but more than Colorado’s 71.

