Visitors from ‘low-risk’ virus states no longer required to quarantine in New Mexico

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday eased the state’s quarantine requirement for visitors from states with low Covid-19 positivity rates, ABC affiliate KOAT reports.

The 14-day quarantine remains in effect for states considered to still be “high-risk” and as of Thursday include: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

According to the order, states with a 5% positivity rate or greater or a new case rate greater than 80 per 1 million residents, each calculated over a 7-day rolling average, are considered high-risk.

The quarantine requirement also still applies to individuals arriving into New Mexico from outside the U.S.

However, those arriving from low-risk states are no longer required to quarantine.

In addition, individuals who can show documentation of a valid negative Covid-19 test taken within the 72 hours before or after entry into New Mexico are exempt from the 14-day quarantine requirement, regardless of the state from which they have traveled.

The list of states where the quarantine order applies will be maintained at cv.nmhealth.org and updated weekly. The requirements, as before, apply to visitors arriving through both air travel and by road.