Doña Ana County has 13 of New Mexico’s 96 added virus cases

New Mexico

SANTE FE, New Mexico — Health officials in New Mexico reported 96 new confirmed Covid-19 cases and three additional deaths on Friday.

The latest numbers from the New Mexico Department of Health increase the state’s totals to 25,902 cases and 794 deaths.

Officials said 13 of the new cases - or nearly 20% of the state's count - were in Doña Ana County, whose pandemic infection total grew to 2,933.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

None of the newly reported deaths occurred in southern New Mexico, so Doña Ana County's death toll held at 45.

As of Friday, there were 69 patients hospitalized in New Mexico due to the virus, while there were 13,412 Covid-19 cases statewide designated as having recovered.

For some people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in a couple weeks. But for others, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.