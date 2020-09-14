Just 5 new virus cases in Doña Ana County, no new deaths throughout New Mexico

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico health officials have announced 81 new confirmed Covid-19 cases.

State officials said Monday that the new cases bring New Mexico’s total to 26,842.

Officials also reported no new deaths related to the coronavirus. The total number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to Covid-19 remains at 823.

In Doña Ana County, there were just five new virus cases reported to raise the county's pandemic infection total to 3,031.

There were 60 individuals hospitalized throughout New Mexico for the virus as of Monday. This number may include individuals who tested positive for Covid-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico, officials said.

There were 14,470 cases statewide designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health, although doctors say some recovered patients may still suffer lingering health issues from having been infected.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.