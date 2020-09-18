Dona Ana County has 17 of state’s 154 new virus cases as some restrictions are eased

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico health officials have reported an additional 154 Covid-19 cases, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 27,350. The death toll now tops 841, with five additional deaths reported Friday.

Of the state's latest cases, 17 of those occurred in Doña Ana County to raise its pandemic infection tally to 3,085.

The latest totals come as New Mexico children can now practice sports and develop skills while in small groups, while residents will soon be able to camp at state parks under changes officially made Friday to the state’s public health order.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham had announced that the changes were coming on Thursday. The updated order also permits visits to pumpkin patches and that her administration plans to issue guidance for corn mazes, haunted houses and the operators of other autumn activities as fall approaches.

The governor said the state is trending in the right direction but that more can be done to move the state to a level where schools can resume in-person learning and more businesses can reopen.

“We are not there yet, but that has to be the goal,” she said. “So the more we do as individuals, the more opportunity it is for all New Mexicans to have access to the critical required services and the businesses that they desire. New Mexico businesses deserve our effort and attention here and so do our kids.”

The updated health order will remain in effect through mid-October. It still mandates that people wear masks or face coverings in all public spaces and competitive contact sports remain off-limits.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.