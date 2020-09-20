Dona Ana County sees a dozen of state’s 67 new virus cases

New Mexico

SANTE FE, New Mexico — Health officials in New Mexico on Sunday reported 67 new confirmed coronavirus cases with two additional deaths, increasing the statewide totals to 27,579 cases and 849 known deaths since the pandemic began.

Of the 67 new cases, New Mexico Department of Health officials said 12 cases were in Dona Ana County.

According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, the seven-day rolling average of daily new COVID-10 cases in New Mexico and daily deaths both decreased over the past two weeks.

The number of New Mexico infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.