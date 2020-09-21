Dona Ana County has 18 of state’s 106 new virus cases

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — State health officials on Monday reported 106 new Covid-19 cases with two additional deaths in New Mexico, increasing its totals to 27,683 cases and 851 deaths.

Dona Ana County had 18 of the state's new cases to raise its pandemic infection total to 3,147.

The two latest deaths occurred in Bernalillo and Sandoval counties.

According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Mexico and daily deaths both decreased over the past two weeks.

The daily new case average went from 127 to 110, while the daily deaths average went from 3.9 to 2.9.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.