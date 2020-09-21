Skip to Content
New Mexico
By
New
today at 2:11 pm
Published 7:00 pm

Parks in Dona Ana County reopen after being closed during pandemic

Berino Playground
Dona Ana County
The Berino Park playground, which is managed by the Doña Ana County’s Facilities & Parks Department.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Here’s some good news for people who like to get outdoors.

Parks managed by Dona Ana County’s Facilities and Parks Department have reopened to the public after being closed during the pandemic.

In accordance with county and statewide public health orders, people using the parks need to wear face masks, maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet and gather in groups smaller than 10.

Community centers in Dona Ana County remain closed.

For information on Dona Ana County parks, call (575) 647-7112.

Lifestyle / News

David Burge

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply