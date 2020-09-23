Texas remains on New Mexico’s updated Covid-19 travel quarantine list

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Colorado, Oregon and Rhode Island have been added to the list of high-risk for out of state travel after the states have seen a spike in Covid-19 cases, ABC affiliate KOAT reports.

This means that anyone traveling to or from these states must self-quarantine for 14-days once they arrive to New Mexico.

Hawaii and Michigan both hopped from that high-risk to low-risk list. So those traveling to and from New Mexico are not required to adhere to the quarantine order.

As of Sept. 23, the list of high-risk states is as follows: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The state amends the list every Wednesday according to the state-by-state health conditions as defined in Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's executive order.