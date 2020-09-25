LCPD says despite daily risks officers face, only 3 have gotten virus so far during pandemic

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Police Department officers are tested at random for Covid-19. As of Friday, only three LCPD officers have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic.

But an alleged assault by a man against an officer recently caught on camera shows how closely officers come in contact with other at any given moment exposing themselves to Covid-19.

“Its a never ending fear in what dangers exist,” said LCPD spokesman Dan Trujillo. "The officer is subject to some kind of contamination whether it's related to Covid-19 or some other biohazard.”

The department said officers must wear their masks and gloves when they come in close contact with anyone. However, both the officer and the suspect shown in the recent video were not wearing masks.

Trujillo said the incident between the officer and the suspect happened within seconds and the officer didn't have time to pull up his mask.

“It's one of those things that happens so quickly, many time officers do not take the necessary precautions they have to to protect themselves,” Trujillo said.