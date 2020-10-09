5 more LCPS employees test positive for virus; 20 total infections

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Five more employees with Las Cruces Public Schools have tested positive for coronavirus this week, the district announced Friday night, raising the total number of infections to date to 20.

An employee at Tombaugh Elementary tested positive on Wednesday. The last time this person had been on campus was Sept. 22.

Two employees at Cesar Chavez Elementary also tested positive on Wednesday. That school was closed immediately and underwent a deep cleaning on Friday. The school is expected to reopen on Monday.

Another case was reported at Camino Real Middle School on Thursday. That employee had not been on campus since Sept. 24.

The final case was an employee at Rio Grande Preparatory Institute on Thursday. That employee had not been on campus since Aug. 26.

Staff at all four schools were notified and the district said contact tracing is being done.

LCPS said it will now provide updates on positive cases among staff online at lcps.net.