Alamogordo cancels its annual ZooBoo event, will have drive-thru trick or treating instead

New Mexico

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico – Alamogordo has canceled its annual ZooBoo, a Halloween event held at the Alameda Park Zoo, because of the pandemic.

The city made the announcement Tuesday and said the event usually attracts about 3,000 people.

“There is no way to meet the current guidelines and ensure that we are providing a safe and healthy environment for our citizens,” read a statement from the city of Alamogordo.

The city is planning a drive-thru trick-or-treat event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the intersection of U.S. Highways 54 and 70.

Trick-or-treaters will stay in their cars and organizations will hand out candy using Covid-safe practices.