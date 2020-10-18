New Mexico sees 448 new virus cases, with 68 in Doña Ana County

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Health officials in New Mexico on Sunday reported 448 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and five additional deaths across the state.

The latest numbers increase the total cases to 36,788 statewide since the pandemic started with 934 known deaths.

Of the new cases, New Mexico Department of Health officials said 151 of them were in Bernalillo County and 68 were in Doña Ana County. The Albuquerque and Las Cruces areas have continued to lead the state in new cases.

Doña Ana County has seen 4,663 cases to date while Bernalillo County has seen nearly double that amount at 8,943.

New Mexico set a single-day record for the state with 819 confirmed Covid-19 cases Friday and had 577 more on Saturday.

The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.