Watch LIVE at 1 PM: Governor to speak as New Mexico deals with 90% rise in virus hospitalizations

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is scheduled at 1 p.m. Tuesday to provide an update on Covid-19 cases after a string of record-breaking daily case counts prompted more restrictions last week and officials continue to crack down on businesses who they say aren’t following the rules.

Despite having some of the strictest rules in the U.S., Lujan Grisham's administration has been struggling in recent weeks with a surge in cases and increases in transmission and positivity rates. Officials also are concerned about an increase in hospital admissions.

“If Covid-19 continues to exponentially spread like last week, New Mexico will not have the health care and hospital capacity for every New Mexican who needs care,” the governor said in a Tweet on Tuesday.

New Mexico has reported more than 37,300 Covid-19 cases and 935 deaths. Hospitalizations stand at 183, marking a nearly 90% increase over the last two weeks.