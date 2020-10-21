New Mexico sees single-day record of 827 new virus cases; Las Cruces has 1 of 8 deaths across state

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Health officials in New Mexico on Wednesday reported a single-day record of 827 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and eight additional deaths, including a man in his 80s who was a resident of Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces.

New Mexico had previously set a single-day record with 819 confirmed Covid-19 cases last Friday with 557 more cases Saturday, 518 Sunday, another 518 cases Monday and 599 Tuesday.

The latest numbers increase the total cases to 38,715 statewide since the pandemic started with 950 known deaths.

Of the new cases, New Mexico Department of Health officials said 292 of them were in Bernalillo County, and 172 more were in Doña Ana County as it jumped the 5,000 mark for total infections.

Doña Ana County's cumulative case count for the pandemic reached 5,073, and Wednesday's added death in Las Cruces took the county's fatality toll to 64.

Meanwhile, the New Mexico Department of Health has erroneously sent old coronavirus test results to about 30,000 people. About 1,600 of them were awaiting new test results when they received the notification.

Department spokeswoman Marisa Maez said thousands of people received a repeated notification about an old test because of a technical hiccup caused by a software update, The Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper reported.

“The texts were basically repeats of those prior notifications … even though the recipients had not recently tested," she said.

The department and software provider sent out follow-up messages apologizing for the error and asking people to disregard the notifications, which had raised concerns among some New Mexicans.

The messages were not a result of any “malicious attack” nor were they a result of a hack, Maez said.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.