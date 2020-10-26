Record 206 new virus cases in Doña Ana County; 828 in New Mexico

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — A day after reporting a record number of new Covid-19 cases with 875, New Mexico health officials reported 828 more confirmed cases Sunday along with two additional deaths, one of those in Lincoln County with the other in Bernalillo County.

The latest numbers increase the state’s totals to 41,863 cases and 967 known deaths.

New Mexico Department of Health officials said 206 of the new cases were in Doña Ana County, nearly a third of the state's new cases and a record amount for the county that led all others the state. Second with 156 new cases was Bernalillo County, the state’s largest that includes Albuquerque.

Sunday's case count not only topped Saturday, it topped the 827 cases newly reported on Wednesday. New Mexico also reported 669 cases Thursday and 797 on Friday.

Doña Ana County has now seen 5,624 cases to date.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.