Doña Ana County has 2 of state’s 11 new virus deaths; nearly 100 of over 600 cases

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico Department of Health officials reported 663 more confirmed Covid-19 cases Wednesday along with 11 additional deaths.

The latest numbers increased the state’s totals to 43,826 cases and 991 known deaths.

Health officials said 97 of the new coronavirus cases were in Doña Ana County, along with two of the latest deaths - which included a man in his 50s and another in his 70s, both of whom were hospitalized.

Doña Ana County to date has seen 6,078 virus infections and 72 deaths.

Officials said hospitalizations also are four times what they were at the end of September with 313 people currently being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals around the state, up from 205 on Tuesday.

Leaders with the state’s largest health care systems have said that if the curve continues its upward trend, hospitals could run out of room and there could be shortages within the health care workforce.

Overall hospital capacity on Wednesday was at 78%, along with 79% of all intensive care unit beds filled. Those figures include both Covid and non-Covid patients.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.