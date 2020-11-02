New Mexico sets hospitalization record as Doña Ana Co. has 3 more virus deaths, record 220 new cases

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico on Monday marked another daily high for the number of patients hospitalized as a result of a Covid-19 infection.

State health officials said there were more than 380 people hospitalized around the state. Overall, nearly three-quarters of general beds and almost 70% of intensive care beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied by patients being treated for Covid-19 and other illnesses or trauma.

The New Mexico Health Department also reported another 10 deaths across the state, including three in Doña Ana County. The county's latest victims included a man in his 60s and another in his 70s - both of whom had been hospitalized, along with a woman in her 80's who was a resident of the Casa del Sol Center nursing facility in Las Cruces.

Doña Ana County's pandemic death total has now reached 85, with 13 of those deaths being reported over the last four days alone. The statewide death tally rose to 1,036.

An additional 877 coronavirus cases were reported statewide in Monday, boosting New Mexico's total to more than 48,100 since the pandemic began.

The latest cases include 245 in Bernalillo County, the state’s most populous area, and a record-setting 220 in Dona Ana County in southern New Mexico.

Doña Ana County's total infections to date reached 7,029.

Monday also marked the first day for flags across the state to fly at half-staff. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham had issued the order last week after the state marked the 1,000th death related to the pandemic. She called for a week of mourning, saying each victim should be remembered.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.