WATCH LIVE: Governor has virus briefing as testing to expand in southern New Mexico

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other state officials were hosting a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide an update on Covid-19 in the state.

New Mexico’s confirmed cases topped 51,110, with 862 new infections reported Thursday. Deaths related to the virus increased by 23, with two victims in their 40s with no underlying conditions, to reach 1,092 total. Hospitalizations also remain high, with 400 patients and 59 on ventilators - which is a 260% increase in the past month.

It comes as New Mexico health leaders are now partnering with the federal government to expand virus testing across the southern part of the state.

The state Health Department said the effort is aimed at driving down positivity rates in counties that are currently on the “red” list. Once a county improves, it moves to the “green” list and some restrictions can be relaxed.

Starting Thursday, the Health Department is opening 12 new testing sites in areas where positivity rates have skyrocketed. That includes Las Cruces, Clovis, Hobbs, Carlsbad, Portales and several other locations.

The state and its testing partners have processed more than 1.1 million tests since the onset of the pandemic.

Lt. Gov. Howie Morales said more testing doesn't lead to more cases.

“More testing helps us identify who is positive and ensure they are informed and are isolated before they spread the virus throughout the community," he said. “Testing is an important tool in helping us cut down the spread.”