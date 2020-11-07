Doña Ana County has 1 of 16 virus deaths, 206 of 1,300 new cases, in New Mexico

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico on Saturday for the second day in a row reported nearly 1,300 additional Covid-19 cases and 16 additional deaths, including a 70-year-old man who was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.

Officials said there are 1,287 additional cases, a one-day record that was the same number reported Friday. But they said Saturday that 10 of the cases reported Friday had turned out to be duplicates or not lab-confirmed.

With those adjustments and the latest reported cases, the statewide case total reached 53,671 with 1,104 deaths.

In Doña Ana County, there were 206 new cases for a total of 8,089. The county's pandemic death toll hit 101, with 28 of those coming in just the last nine days.

State officials have warned there will be more Covid-related illnesses and death over the coming weeks as the rate of spread remains high.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.