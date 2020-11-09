Doña Ana Co. sees 4 more virus deaths, 201 new cases as NM governor works with Biden on plan

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico reported another 1,418 confirmed coronavirus infections Monday, smashing the previous record of 1,287 that was set Friday and Saturday.

Hospitalizations and deaths also remain high. Four fatalities in Doña Ana County were among the state's 12 additional deaths reported Monday. They included two women in their 70s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s - all four were hospitalized at the time of their deaths.

The virus death toll in Doña Ana County has now reached 106. It also saw 201 of Monday's new cases for a pandemic total of 8,434.

As cases continue to rise, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she'll work with President-elect Joe Biden on plans to combat the virus.

Biden on Monday announced members of a coronavirus task force and his staff started reaching out to governors. Lujan Grisham praised Biden for “leading with science and de-politicizing the federal government’s pandemic response.”

Lujan Grisham was an early adopter of aggressive pandemic restrictions that included a mask mandate, self-quarantine orders for travelers and a ban on public gatherings -- now capped at five people. Despite that approach, daily statewide infections and deaths have surged steadily to new heights in October and November.

“New Mexico is an example of the fact that even the best state-level policies are insufficient on their own,” she said in a statement Monday. “The entire country, including the people of New Mexico, deserves the full force of the federal government to address the ongoing emergency and it is encouraging to see President-elect Biden preparing to do exactly that.”

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.