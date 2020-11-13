Las Cruces Catholic Diocese limits mass attendance to 25% of capacity

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Starting Monday, parishes in the Las Cruces Catholic Diocese will limit their maximum occupancy for Mass to 25 percent or 75 individuals, whichever is smaller.

Masses during the week, funerals, baptisms and weddings will also continue to be permitted at 25 percent.

The announcement came on the heels of the state of New Mexico’s latest public health order requiring non-essential businesses to close and for residents to stay at home for two weeks except for essential activities.

Many parishes will continue to offer outdoor services and some will offer additional Mass times to accommodate more people.

The El Paso Las Cruces CW also broadcasts Mass each Sunday at 11 a.m.