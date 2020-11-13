Las Cruces closing parks, rec facilities, limiting library service to deal with virus

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – The city of Las Cruces is closing all parks, recreation programs and recreation facilities as part of its response to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s latest shutdown order.

These changes will take effect on Monday.

The Thomas Branigan Memorial Library will return to curbside pick-up only for book check-out. There will also be limited computer lab access.

Also starting Monday, visitors to City Hall will encounter temperature checks and screening questions.

Transit services will continue with limited services for essential trips only.