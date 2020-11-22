New Mexico has record 33 new virus deaths, with 3 in Doña Ana County

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Health officials in New Mexico on Sunday reported 2,468 new Covid-19 cases and 33 additional deaths, which is a single-day record.

Doña Ana County had 220 of those new cases and three of the deaths: a man in his 50s who was hospitalized, a woman in her 60s who was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces, and a man in his 80s who was hospitalized.

The state’s totals increased to 81,896 cases and 1,383 known deaths since the pandemic began. In Doña Ana County the case count reached 12,072 and the death toll hit 164, with 90 of those fatalities occurring over roughly the last three weeks.

Under state edict, the New Mexico Department of Health can shut down workplaces for two weeks if they have four or more coronavirus cases in a 14-day period.

More than 20 essential businesses across the state were shut down as of this weekend, of which nearly half were grocery stores or major retailers. A Walmart and an Albertson's in Las Cruces were among those.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.