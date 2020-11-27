New Mexico to utilize ‘red to green’ virus risk system to determine when counties can reopen

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- Gov. Lujan Grisham and state officials announced on Friday that New Mexico will transition into a tiered county-by-county Covid-19 risk system.

As of Dec 2, the state will implement a tiered system that will determine when counties can reopen based on their virus spread rate, ABC affiliate KOAT reported.

“The county-by-county framework enables counties, and the businesses and nonprofits within their borders, to operate with fewer restrictions when they slow the spread of the virus and drive down test positivity rates,” said Grisham.

The counties will operate under one of the three levels: Red, signifying very high risk; Yellow, signifying high risk; and Green, signifying medium risk.

According to the state, when a county fails to meet the specified metrics for a given level upon the bi-weekly update of the map, it will begin operating at the next most restrictive level within 48 hours.

But when a county meets the specific metrics for a less restrictive level, the county may begin operating at that level of restrictions immediately upon the department’s bi-weekly update of the map.

As of Friday, 32 of 33 counties in New Mexico are at the Red Level.

Click here to see the breakdown of the tier-system and click here to see the official map displaying each county’s current level.