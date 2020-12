New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Police said a man is suffering serious injuries after being shot.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Saturday on Broadview Place just off Elks Drive in north Las Cruces.

A police spokesman said the suspect who allegedly shot the man turned him self into police and is now in custody.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.