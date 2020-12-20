New Mexico virus deaths trend upward; southern NM has 3 of state’s 16 new deaths

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Health officials in New Mexico on Sunday reported 1,077 new Covid-19 cases and 16 related deaths.

Three of those new deaths occurred in southern New Mexico. They included 2 men in their 60s, one each from Doña Ana and Otero counties, and a woman in her 80s who was a resident of Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces.

The statewide totals increased to 129,993 cases and 2,171 known deaths as seven-day rolling averages for daily new cases dropped and daily deaths rose over the last two weeks.

Of the 1,077 new cases, New Mexico Department of Health officials said 278 of them were in Bernalillo County, which includes the metro Albuquerque area and led all counties in the state. Second was Doña Ana County with 119 new cases; it includes Las Cruces, the state's second largest city.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University and The Covid Tracking Project, the rolling average of daily new cases in New Mexico dropped over the last two weeks from 1,869 to 1,542.1 while the rolling average of deaths rose from 28.9 to 34.1.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has said she ss concerned that daily deaths could grow even higher over the year-end holidays.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.