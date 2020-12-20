Spectacular Christmas lights display in Las Cruces honors those who have battled cancer

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Giron family in Las Cruces' Mesilla Park neighborhood knows how to do up Christmas.

With over 130 inflatable characters from Santa to Scooby, the Giron house is a sight to see.

Besides inflatables, Christmas music plays in the yard and there are tens of thousands of lights blinking all throughout the property.

Jessi Giron, a great grandmother, grew up in El Paso, poor.

Never having the ability to go to Disneyland when she was a child, she wanted to bring Disneyland to Las Cruces so that other children growing up like she did can experience the joy.

Giron is also a cancer survivor, beating breast cancer in the late 1970s and adrenaline cancer in 2010.

The lights, she told ABC-7, are for those fighting the deadly disease and also for those who have passed.

"People are struggling, but there is something about those lights that bring a lot of joy. And I can see because God is light," Giron said.

The last battle with cancer that Giron faced almost took her life.

She told ABC-7 that when she was in the hospital she made sure her family put out the lights ,because she wasn't positive if she would be coming home.

"If you don't make it mom, you can see the lights from Heaven. And I always hold on to that," Giron said, recalling a conversation she had with her daughter at the time.

If you would like to see these Christmas lights, the home is at 3039 Calle Las Margaritas in Las Cruces.

The display can be seen from sundown to 11 p.m. on weekdays and sundown to midnight on weekends.